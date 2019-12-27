New Year’s Eve Bowl Schedule 2019: Odds, TV start times and how to watch live

New Year’s Eve is known for hanging out with family and friends, staying up well past midnight, and welcoming in the New Year. It is also known for college bowl games.

Which teams play on NYE?

This year, five college bowl games take place on December 31. The games featured will be the Belk Bowl, Sun Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Arizona Bowl, and Alamo Bowl.

While no team ever wants to lose their bowl game, one school might be playing just a bit harder than the rest on New Year’s Eve. That team is the Navy Midshipmen.

The 23rd ranked Navy Midshipmen (10-2) won their last three games and seven of their final eight.

While the Midshipmen don’t get the publicity of an Alabama or Clemson, these kids know they will be in the national spotlight on New Year’s Eve, and they want to prove they are more than deserving to be playing in a bowl game.

Navy has the 20th ranked offense in all of college football, and as usual, head coach Ken Niumatalolo will surely have a few trick plays planned for this game.

Schedule, odds, TV coverage

All of the New Year’s Eve coverage will start at high noon when Kentucky takes on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. The day wraps up deep in the heart of Texas when No. 11 Utah faces Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Here is a look at the complete New Year’s Eve schedule, current Las Vegas odds, and which network will carry each game.