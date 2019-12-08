New Year’s Day Bowl Schedule 2020: Sugar, Outback, Citrus, and Rose Bowl matchups revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

With the College Football Playoff schedule arriving on Sunday, fans are gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year — bowl season!

Just hours after the CFP announcement, the NCAA released its entire bowl scheduled, and there is a lot of great action to look forward to.

New Year’s Day 2020

New Year’s Day is always a great time to relax with family and friends. If you are a college football fan, it’s a perfect day to plant yourself on the couch, grab the remote, and watch wall-to-wall football.

This year, some of the best matchups take place on New Year’s Day with the Sugar, Rose, Outback, and Citrus Bowl games front and center.

Two teams with national championship hope back in August, the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide, will meet in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Michigan football’s bowl destination is in. Where to? Orlando and the Citrus Bowl to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. https://t.co/TXkRX5KyHv pic.twitter.com/4xatNUsUVY — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 8, 2019

Both teams underachieved in 2019. However, they both suffered critical injuries during the season, as well. This matchup should be a great one for fans of the schools.

The Outback Bowl will also feature a Big Ten vs. SEC battle when the surprising Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Auburn Tigers.

The Gophers were one win away from possibly throwing a curve into the CFP. However, following their big win against Penn State, Minnesota fell to Iowa, thus putting an end to a possible top-five finish.

While both the Outback and Citrus Bowl games kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, the two games that follow are also must-see TV.

Sugar, Rose close big day

You can’t have New Year’s Day football without the Rose Bowl. Nicknamed the “Granddaddy of them all,” the Rose Bowl has been played since 1902.

This year the Rose Bowl will feature the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oregon Ducks. Just like the other games scheduled for this day, these two teams also had a great shot at the CFP.

Nevertheless, both Oregon and Wisconsin will head into this game with a chip on their shoulder as they want to close the season strong and set up a nice preseason ranking for 2020.

The final game of the day will be an SEC – Big 12 battle when Georgia faces Baylor. This game could see 60+ points scored as both of these squads love to pass the ball!

Here is your New Year’s Day 2020 Bowl schedule.