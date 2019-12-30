New Year’s Day Bowl Games 2020: Odds, TV start times for Outback, Citrus, Sugar and Rose Bowl

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Ever since the New Year’s Day Bowl schedule was revealed, college football fans have been counting down the days in anticipation of all the action.

Once again Las Vegas sportsbooks will be packed on New Year’s Day as literally millions of dollars will be wagered on these contests. With some of the biggest names in college football front and center on New Year’s Day, it should be one to remember.

Big Ten on display

Three of the four bowl games being played on New Year’s Day will feature teams from the Big Ten conference.

First up are the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers had their best season in decades in 2019 and they hope to cap it off with a bowl win on New Year’s Day. It won’t be easy.

At 10-2, Minnesota heads into the Outback Bowl ranked No. 18 in the nation. The Golden Gophers will have their hands full as they will square off against the No. 12 ranked Auburn Tigers.

The Citrus Bowl features two teams who had much higher expectations for this season. Nevertheless, when Michigan faces off against Alabama, it will be must-see TV.

The No. 14 Wolverines will try to slow down the No. 13 ranked Crimson Tide in a game that should see a lot of points scored.

Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban are both legendary coaches and while schools always try to downplay the importance of winning a bowl game, you know these two will be fired up for this one!

Finally, in terms of the Big Ten, Wisconsin will face Oregon in the Granddaddy of them all – the Rose Bowl. The strength of the Badgers will meet up with the speed of the Ducks in the oldest and most recognizable bowl games of all-time.

The final game of the day will feature two of the best teams in the country when Georgia takes on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Start times, odds, how to watch live

If you stay up just a bit too late on New Year’s Eve, don’t worry. The first games don’t kick off until 1 p.m. ET.

Below is a look at the New Year’s Day bowl schedule, current Las Vegas odds and TV start times for each game.

Happy New Year football fans!