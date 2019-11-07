Nebraska Football: Strong finish, bowl game just what Scott Frost, Huskers need heading into 2020

Last season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten in the second half of the season. Even though the Huskers won four of their last six final games in 2018, they still fell short of a bowl game appearance.

Now, with three games left in 2019, the Huskers need to win two of three to qualify for a bowl game.

Is it really that important to make it to a bowl game this season? Yes, it is. And here is why.

Building blocks

The Huskers may have been 4-8 in 2018, but they played much better than their record indicated. The only two losses Nebraska suffered in the second half of the season were nail biters against Ohio State and Iowa.

Even in those losses, the Huskers looked good.

They were expected to contend for the Big Ten West crown this season, but that has fallen short. Nevertheless, winning two of the last three games and making it to a bowl game is now the goal.

It is a big to-do for a number of reasons, but the biggest is to have a better record than last year. The progression shows that coach Scott Frost and the team he is building is going in the right direction. Making it to a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 Music City Bowl would be a great start!

Revenge motivation

Let’s not fool ourselves here. Last season, the Huskers let wins versus Iowa and Ohio State slip away. They battled hard against both teams but fell short.

Now, with two of the final three games in Lincoln, what better way to end Frost’s second season than with a bit of revenge against the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Huskers fans couldn’t think of a better way to wrap up Scott Frost’s second season.