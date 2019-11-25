Nebraska Football: Huskers coach Scott Frost talks Luke McCaffrey ‘accomplishing mission’ vs. Iowa in Black Friday clash

Huskers head coach Scott Frost had his weekly press conference on Monday as his Nebraska squad prepares for their final home game of the season this Friday against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Frost downplayed the importance of this game several times during the 20-minute session, however, a win against Iowa would not just be huge for Frost personally, it would be big for the team as well.

Frost has high praise for McCaffrey

It doesn’t take a genius to see that Nebraska has two very good quarterbacks.

Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have shown spurts of greatness when they are on the field, but Huskers fans are really liking what they see from McCaffrey in his limited time – and don’t be surprised if you see Luke on the field quite a bit in the regular-season finale this Saturday.

It was pretty obvious when coach Frost spoke about McCaffrey that he knows he has something special in the youngster.

“He’s a really good football player,” Frost said Monday. “He can run, he can throw he can catch. He loves it [the game] and he’s going to be a really good football player around here for a long time.”

McCaffrey comes from a long line of great athletes in his family and it looks like Luke is a chip off the old block.

Could Coach Frost be planning a two-headed monster Saturday? Many coaches don’t like to rotate quarterbacks in and out during a game, and for good reason.

It is hard to pull a guy who has found his rhythm in a game just to get another QB in for some reps.

However, a QB rotation has worked for other schools in the past. Having a great backup like McCaffery is a positive thing for the Huskers.

He not only pushes Martinez, but it is nice to know that the future starter sitting behind Adrian Martinez is already earning the offense, and looking good while he is in control.

Bowl game on the line

The Huskers have not beaten Iowa in five years. Nebraska’s last win was in 2014 when they took down Iowa in overtime 37-34.

Since then, the Huskers have lost four in a row in the series. So did Frost downplay the question when he was asked about becoming bowl eligible with a win this Friday against their rival?