Nebraska Football: Adrian Martinez leads rout over Maryland, Huskers one win away from bowl eligibility  

This is what Nebraska fans were waiting to see. The naysayers will say “Maryland is a bad team.” The truth is, good teams beat up on bad teams – and that is exactly what the Huskers did on Saturday afternoon.

Martinez, defense lead way

The Huskers know they have played much better than their 5-6 record indicates, but moral victories and almost wins don’t count.

However, with one more win, they will become bowl eligible and that is something head coach Scott Frost really wants, especially considering that win would come against one of their top rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

What can you say about today? Every break went in Nebraska’s favor and the Huskers capitalized on Maryland’s mistakes as they thrashed the Terrapins by the final score of 54-7.

The Huskers ran up over 500 yards of total offense on the day, and the defense pressured Maryland QB Josh Jackson from the get-go.

Adrian Martinez’s numbers may not jump off the paper, but that is because he didn’t play much in the second half.

Martinez threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and a score. Luke McCaffrey once again shined in a brief backup performance as he completed three of his five passes for 32 yards. He also gained 83 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

A bit of revenge for the Hawkeyes

The Huskers will celebrate the big win tonight, but they have to put it behind them quickly as they will prepare for the Iowa Hawkeyes on a short week.

Nebraska will host Iowa on Friday, November 29 with a lot at stake.

A win and they could go bowling, and it will be a nice payback for last year’s heartbreaking 31-28 defeat in Iowa City. Iowa, who is currently ranked No. 17 in the country, defeated Illinois 19-10 on Saturday, will head into the game with n 8-3 record.

It will be a wild one next Friday at Lincoln Memorial Stadium, that is for sure!