NCAA Tournament 2020: Basketball games to be played without fans due to coronavirus

The NCAA tournament will be played in empty arenas across the U.S. this year, and to say it is going to be odd is an understatement of epic proportions.

The coronavirus has seemingly taken over the world.

With multiple big events either being canceled or postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus, the NCAA has decided to not take any chances of possibly spreading the outbreak.

According to the Detroit News, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that no crowds will be at this year’s March Madness games.

The only fans that will be able to watch the action unfold in person will be limited family and essential staff personnel. That is it.

Emmert’s statement was a bit more in-depth on Twitter, but more information on how the entire March Madness will unfold is still to come.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert in a statement.

Emmert went on to say that he understands how disappointing this is for all NCAA hoops fans, however, this is the best move at this time for fans everywhere.

Final Four round crowd possible?

While it is quite a shock for sports fans, doing the right thing to prevent a virus from spreading is key.

However, is there a chance that by the Sweet 16 or Final Four rounds that this could change and fans will be able to watch the games in person?

At the moment it doesn’t sound like it, but things could change in a hurry.

After all, just one week ago this announcement would have been unexpected.

The Final Four and NCAA title game are still weeks away. If things progress in the right direction, you never know how things could play out.

Doing what the CDC and NCAA believe is most prudent is what is happening now, but you never know how quickly things can change for the better within a couple of weeks.

It will be very strange to watch two teams battle it out, especially at the Final Four, where the games are scheduled to be played in front of 40,000+ fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with no fans cheering them on.

All I can say at this point is thank goodness for cable TV.