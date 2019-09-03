NCAA Top 25 rankings Week 2: Auburn jumps into Top 10, Michigan, Ohio State stand firm

The first AP Top 25 poll has been released. After a longer than normal weekend of college football, the preseason poll has seen a bit of shuffling.

Auburn cracks Top 10

The Auburn Tigers were the biggest mover in the first AP Top 25 poll update. The Tigers pulled off an incredible come from behind win against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday which helped them jump up from No. 16 to No. 10 in the country.

The Tigers 27-21 victory over Oregon also seemed to be a coming-out party for freshman quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix’s touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining not only completed the comeback but the entire game-winning drive showed the poise the youngster has.

Oregon’s loss didn’t hurt them too much in the standings. While they were the only Top 25 team to lose this weekend, the Ducks only dropped from 11th to 16th.

Top 25 flexes muscle

The best teams in America showed that they were ready to roll in Week 1. The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, which is a huge reason why the poll has not changed much this week.

The top seven teams in the preseason rankings all held their positions when the new poll came out Tuesday afternoon. Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 8, while the Florida Gators, who were previously ranked eighth in the nation, dropped to No. 11 despite defeating the Miami Hurricanes.

The only new arrival to the Top 25 this week is Boise State. Boise pulled off a huge road win on Saturday when they knocked off the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Here is a look at the new Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2.