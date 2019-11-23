Nathan Mays Youngstown State: See how teammates helped QB take final snap of career after season-ending injury

Nathan Mays is used to running on and off the field a lot during his time as the Youngstown State starting quarterback in 2019.

That all came to an end on November 2 when Mays suffered a season-ending injury. Even though Mays was down, he wasn’t out and his teammates made sure that he would hit the gridiron at least one more time this season.

A shining moment for Nathan Mays

Nathan Mays may not take another snap as the quarterback at Youngstown State, but his teammates made sure he would be behind center for the final one this afternoon to cap off their big 21-3 win over No. 6 FCS Illinois State.

Youngstown State called a timeout with just 10 seconds remaining in the game so that teammates of Mays could carry him onto the field for the final snap. Talk about a cool moment in sports. A move like this shows how much the Penguins think of their Senior quarterback.

This is awesome 👏 Nathan Mays, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year, was carried onto the field for the final snap of his career. pic.twitter.com/J28xY2jdsH — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

Not only was it a nice tribute to Mays, but it also capped off a great upset for Youngstown State as they shocked the then 8-3 Redbirds by 18-points.

Head coach Bo Pelini was proud of his QB and his team not only for the gesture but their effort on Saturday as well.

“I feel for him,” Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini said regarding Mays’ injury. “He’s a great competitor and it’s too bad. No one wants to end their career like that; that’s a tough one to swallow.”

Mays had a plan

Maybe Nathan Mays should be an oddsmaker? Or fortune teller? After the upset win, Mays talked about the victory and how he wanted to take the final snap in the victory formation.

“I had it planned, a lot of people thought I was just joking around,” Mays said. “I said if we were up multiple scores at halftime I was going to bring the pads out. Once it got closer and closer, it was just kind of flying by, and I didn’t know if I had the guts to ask if I could finally do it, and when I went up to Bo [Pelini], Bo was all about it…It didn’t hit me until I actually did it, and then I saw my dad in tears…It was pretty special.”

What a great sight to see. Youngstown State fans can really say that this was a total team win!

In Mays’ four seasons at Youngstown State, he put up some pretty good numbers.

He completed nearly 62 percent of his passes for 2,169 yards and threw 20 touchdown passes. Mays started every game in 2019 before he was lost for the season due to his injury.