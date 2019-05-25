Miranda Elish injury update: Latest on Texas softball pitcher hit by throw

A Miranda Elish injury update arrives after last night’s scary incident for the college softball sensation. Elish took an accidental throw to the face from her teammate on one play in their game. It quickly sent Elish down near the mound as teammates and staff checked on her. The new injury update gives fans information about her condition.

How did Miranda Elish suffer her injury?

The incident occurred during last night’s Tuscaloosa Super Regional game involving Elish’s Texas team. Elish was on the mound pitching when an Alabama batter bunted the ball. It bounced near the plate and Elish’s teammate, catcher Mary Iakopo, quickly grabbed the ball. She threw it to try to make a quick throw to second base and get the advancing runner out.

Unfortunately, that throw hit Elish in the face at full speed. Rather than ducking quickly, she was in a position to see if the referee made a different call. After getting hit, Elish quickly went down as the crowd let out a gasp. Various individuals rushed over to check on the Longhorns pitcher.

Video of Miranda Elish’s injury popped up on social media Friday night as the softball pitcher trended on Twitter.

Scary situation in Texas-Alabama softball game. Catcher's throw to second base hit Texas pitcher Miranda Elish in the face. She was down for several minutes and taken to a hospital. Reports say she is doing well and hospital trip was just a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ahYFLk0ULI — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 25, 2019

Elish was eventually taken off the field via stretcher and brought to an area hospital. However, after seeing the scary incident, it left everyone worrying over her condition. She’s become a popular star within college softball based on her energetic style and overall skills.

Texas sports provides Elish updates

Last night, the Texas softball Twitter expressed appreciation towards everyone reaching out. Not long after an update arrived via her head coach and Texas sports. Her head coach told ESPN between the third and fourth innings that Elish was “is hurting a little but in good spirits.”

As ESPN reported, Elish suffered an injury to her sinuses. Texas sports information director Brian Davis said that Elish is “doing well.”

Thanks so much all for the prayers and good thoughts for @elish_miranda. They are beyond appreciated by all of us with Texas softball. — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 25, 2019

Miranda Elish won’t be a participant in her team’s Game 3 of the Tuscaloosa series. That matchup was scheduled for Sunday and will decide the series. Per the team’s Twitter, Elish was in attendance to support her teammates.

INJURY UPDATE: Wanted to let you all know that Miranda suffered an injury to her sinuses, but she is here with us at the park today and in good spirits. She'll head back to ATX with us tonight to have further evaluation. She SINCERELY appreciated all your thoughts and prayers! pic.twitter.com/qejblae6tc — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 25, 2019

As seen in the tweet above, Elish is expected to get another evaluation for her recent injury in Austin, Texas. As far as her return to play again this season, that’s also unknown as the further evaluation will help sort things out. Still, based on her tenacity and strength fans are hoping she’ll make a successful return to doing what she loves.