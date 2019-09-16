Michigan vs. Wisconsin 2019: Wolverines early underdogs, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jon Runyan status updates

The Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 on the season. That’s the good news in Ann Arbor. The bad news, if there is bad news to being 2-0 to start a season, is both of those wins came without two key starters in wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and offensive tackle Jon Runyan.

Status updates, Runyan expected to return?

At Monday’s press conference, the media was hoping for some good news regarding just when both Peoples-Jones and Runyan would return to the gridiron. While coach Harbaugh’s news wasn’t good, it wasn’t bad either.

The simple and quick answer from Harbaugh on if these two key players will return this Saturday when the Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers, in what is by far the biggest game of the season to date, was “I’m not sure.”

Harbaugh went on to add that he does expect Jon Runyan to return against Wisconsin but wasn’t as optimistic about Peoples-Jones. Runyan, an All-Big Ten first-team selection last season, will be a welcome return to the offensive line Saturday as the Wolverines try to break their four-game losing streak in Madison.

Coming off a bye week should help the Wolverines for the huge early-season matchup. With many players getting knicked up early on, it’s nice to have a week off at the beginning of the season.

Hopefully, Peoples-Jones will finally be available. Last season he was a big part of the Wolverines’ new no-huddle up-tempo offense.

Peoples-Jones led the team with 47 receptions in 2018. He also counted for 612 yards and a team-best eight touchdowns. You just can’t replace those types of numbers when you travel to a place like Wisconsin.

The Badgers are always tough to beat at home no matter who they face.

Early underdogs

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Wolverines are installed as a 3.5 point underdog. The over/under point total has been set at 47.

Being an underdog shouldn’t come as a surprise to Michigan fans. In the last 9 meetings, the home team is 6-2-1 ATS and 8-1 straight up.

The only road win in the last nine games played in this series belongs to Wisconsin. The Badgers beat Michigan in Ann Arbor 48-28 back in 2010.