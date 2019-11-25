Michigan vs. Ohio State 2019: Odds, TV start time, prediction & how to watch live as Wolverines look to upset Buckeyes

To say that the Michigan Wolverines don’t care for the Ohio State Buckeyes is an understatement of epic proportions.

This rivalry goes back decades, well before live streams, a playoff system and color TV existed. Heck, it began before ANY television existed. This runs deep. For some, it isn’t just a game, it is a lifestyle.

Michigan overdue

When this series first began back in 1897, it was all Michigan. The Wolverines won 13 of the first 15 meetings, and the other two games ended in a tie.

To go even deeper, after the first 24 meetings Michigan was 19-3-2 and this rivalry was clearly one-sided.

That was a long time ago. The Buckeyes have won 14 of the last 15 meetings and need to continue that streak if they hope to make the 2019 CFP.

Michigan, who is red hot coming into this matchup, would love nothing more than to spoil the Buckeyes party.

The Wolverines can’t win the Big Ten East division, but they can finish the season on a high note if they beat the Buckeyes – and possibly be a top 5 ranked team heading into the 2020 season.

Michigan has arguably their best offense since Jim Harbaugh took over and the defense is improving every week.

With Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell clicking on all cylinders right now, not to mention tight ends Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks contributing on a weekly basis, this is arguably the toughest offense the Buckeyes will have seen up to this point.

The key for the Wolverines is they have to give QB Shea Patterson time to throw. Patterson likes to run, and he is a threat to do so on any given play. However, getting these tall wideouts involved early and often is what the Wolverines need to do.

Odds favor Buckeyes

Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Ohio State Buckeyes the early favorites, which comes as no surprise.

The 11-0 Buckeyes have yet to lose a game under first-year head coach Ryan Day. Will that change at the Big House on Saturday?

It’s all on Shea Patterson. This is why he transferred here from Ole Miss – for games like this. If Patterson can continue his hot hand, Michigan has a great chance to beat Ohio State.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have Ohio State listed at -9.5 with the over/under total set at 54.

The points in the game are way too tempting to pass up. Last week OSU was an 18-point favorite against Penn State. The Nittany Lions played them to the wire and had their chance to win but they fell short.

Now the Buckeyes are a 9.5-point favorite on the road? They aren’t facing Maryland or Rutgers. It’s Michigan.

Take the points and even a straight money line play on the Wolverines at +300 (meaning every $100 wins 300 on the Wolverines.)

The losing streak for that team down South ends Saturday.

Prediction — Michigan 31, OSU 29

The Michigan vs Ohio State game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and air nationally on FOX. The game will also stream live through the FOX Sports Go App.