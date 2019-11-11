Michigan vs Michigan State 2019: TV start time, prediction & how to watch live as Wolverines open as double-digit favorites vs. Spartans

Let the trash-talking begin! When the Michigan Wolverines take on the Michigan State Spartans you can throw the records out the window.

Yes, in 2019, the Wolverines are head and shoulders better than the Spartans, but that doesn’t mean a thing. In fact, all it does is fuel the fire.

This is the Spartans bowl game

Michigan State is playing some of their worst football in a long time. They hit rock bottom last Saturday against Illinois.

The Spartans held a 28-3 lead in the second quarter and a 31-10 advantage entering the fourth. That is when the game and seemingly their season collapsed for good.

Illinois outscored MSU 27-3 in the fourth quarter and walked off with the shocking 37-34 win.

The Spartans are down, but they aren’t out. Why? Because they know they can hang their hat on one thing – beating Michigan and foiling their attempt to make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Wolverines know that Michigan State will come after them every play. After all, this game is like a bowl game for MSU. If they lose Saturday in Ann Arbor, they will have to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

And even if the Spartans finish with 6 wins, it doesn’t mean they will get an invite to a bowl game. Defeating their in-state rival as a huge underdog would be a great way for Sparty to wind down their disappointing season.

According to Vegas oddsmakers, Michigan State winning this Saturday is not likely to happen.

Wolverines big favorites

The Wolverines already know they are going bowling, but they want more. Michigan has played solid football all season. The only poor performance came against Wisconsin early on.

Since the second half of the Penn State game back on October 19, Michigan has been rock solid. That should continue this week when they host the Spartans.

The Wolverines opened as a 14-point favorite on Sunday night and have been bet up to 14.5 or 15 already at many sportsbooks.

A lot of huge games this week in college football, including Michigan – MSU. The Wolverines open as a 14-point favorite against the Spartans pic.twitter.com/4RXZgPIlYU — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) November 11, 2019

Make no mistake, this game will be a hard-hitting affair, it always is. And you can be sure that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh won’t let his team forget how they have not beaten the Spartans in Ann Arbor since 2012.

That will all change this weekend.

Michigan should win this matchup against Michigan State handily.

Prediction – Michigan 38, MSU 17

The big game will get underway at Noon ET from Ann Arbor and will air nationally on FOX. Fans on the go can watch every play on their smartphone, tablet or other devices by downloading the FOX Sports Go App.