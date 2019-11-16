Michigan Football: Ronnie Bell, Shea Patterson lead Wolverines past Spartans in battle for Paul Bunyan Trophy

The Michigan Wolverines are red hot. The Wolverines extended their winning streak to three straight as they dismantled the Michigan State Spartans, 44-10.

Bell, Patterson shine

Ronnie Bell and Shea Patterson had themselves a game on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans.

Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns and looked every bit like the quarterback that fans in Ann Arbor expected when he transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss to take over as the starter for the Maize and Blue.

Ronnie Bell is a star in the making! Bell had another great day for the Wolverines as he hauled in nine catches for 150 yards.

Bell, who dropped a sure touchdown pass that would have tied the game against Penn State in the final minute back on October 19, has bounced back nicely.

The team rallied behind the young star and now his big performance against the Spartans has helped them improve to 8-2 on the season.

Loss was a positive

It’s hard to look at a losing game as something good, however, when the Wolverines lost to Penn State over a month ago, it seemed to help change their season for the better.

They trailed the Nittany Lions 21-0 in their last loss, yet they almost tied the game in the final minute of play. In the end, they lost a hard-fought battle, but the loss has improved them on and off the field.

Since then, Michigan has been unstoppable.

The Wolverines crushed Notre Dame, Maryland, and now, Michigan State. It is not that they are just winning games, but they are winning by a lot!

Next up for the Wolverines is a trip to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers.

Indiana is playing well and coach Harbaugh knows that his team won’t have it easy on the road next weekend. If Michigan gets by the Hoosiers, it will set up a great matchup to close out the season against Ohio State.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Two more wins for the Wolverines could help lead to a great bowl game and a top 10 ranking.