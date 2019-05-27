Memorial Day live: Golf Channel’s NCAA Golf Championship live, schedule of day’s events

Memorial Day kicks off a special live broadcast on the NBC owned Golf Channel, where the live coverage of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship is in full swing.

The two national championships are to be decided over a three-day span as top eight teams are set to qualify for team match play which begins Tuesday (May 27) and Wednesday (May 29).

The NCAA Men’s Golf Championships connect 14 consecutive days of live tournament coverage. In total, Golf Channel will air more than 50 live tournament hours of college and amateur coverage in 2019, topping any other television network’s coverage.

We are anxious to see the fallout after Wednesday’s heart-stopping championship match where Duke defeated Wake Forest in a playoff to claim their seventh NCAA women’s golf team national championship.

Today, Golf Channel returns to the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas with three days of live coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championships.

Their coverage begins with the final round of the individual stroke play national championship.

The events scheduled

Reigning NCAA national champions Oklahoma State has the top two players on the leaderboard heading into the final round: Matthew Wolff (-7) leads by two strokes over teammate Austin Eckroat (-5).

Golf Channel will present the final round with Golf Central Pre Game from 2-4 p.m. EST, followed by live tournament coverage from 4-8 p.m. EST.

The top eight teams advance to team match play competition this coming Tuesday to determine the team national champion.

Golf Channel will air the quarterfinals of team match play on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST, followed by the semifinals from 4-8 p.m. EST. On Wednesday, the national championship match will air from 4-8 p.m. EST.

Around this, Golf Central’s live tournament coverage is book-ended with pre- and post-event news produced on-site at the Blessings Golf Club, along with daily news updates on Morning Drive.

Docuseries Driven

Docuseries Driven airs tonight at 9/8c. This four-part college docu-series chronicles the Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma State’s men’s golf teams and continues with tonight’s third episode focusing on the conference championships play. Season two is co-executive produced by PGA TOUR elite players Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

NCAA Men’s Golf Championships airtimes (all times EST)

Monday, May 27 Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. EST (Live)

Tuesday, May 28 Quarterfinals, Team Match Play 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST (Live)

Tuesday, May 28 Semifinals, Team Match Play 4-8 p.m. EST (Live)

Wednesday, May 29 Team National Championship 4-8 p.m. EST (Live)

NCAA Men’s Golf Championships broadcast team:

Bob Papa – Play-by-Play

Curt Byrum – Lead Analyst

Steve Burkowski – Hole Announcer

Notah Begay – On Course Reporter

Billy Ray Brown – On Course Reporter

John Cook – On Course Reporter

Chantel McCabe – Interviews

George Savaricas – Golf Central Host

Arron Oberholser – Golf Central Analyst

Ryan Lavner – College Insider

Chantel McCabe – Reporter

The NCAA special features during the course of the three days of coverage

Jason Enloe (SMU)

Jason Enloe lost his 35-year old wife, Katie, who passed away in January of 2018. He is left to raise two young daughters alone while coaching his SMU men’s team.

Cole Hammer (Texas)

The Texas Freshman is poised to be the next “great Longhorn,” but as Chantel McCabe reports, it won’t be easy for him.

Collin Morikawa (Cal)

Ryan Lavner reports on how Cal’s Collin Morikawa balances his golf game and school, while he excels at both.

Justin Suh (USC)

George Savaricas shares the secrets of Justin Suh’s mental game.

Matt Wolff (Oklahoma State)

The golf swing of Matt Wolff is “fresh and fun,” making him one of the best golfers in the NCAA. Ryan Lavner reports.

Social media and live chat intel

On-site social media coverage boasts Facebook Live activations as well as Instagram and Twitter content via the network’s social media handles.

Social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin is steering the chatter for NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, featuring live activations with on-air personalities and student-athletes in the field. Social media also will be integrated into the NCAA Golf Championships live tournaments and news coverage using the Hashtag #NCAAGolf.

Digital coverage is submitted by writers via College Central. Coverage will include scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction. Ryan Lavner and Brentley Romine are on-site at the Blessings Golf Club.

Awards Information

The winners of two of the most prestigious awards in college golf – the ANNIKA Award and Haskins Award, both presented by Stifel – are to be announced on Golf Central, Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. EST.

The show will include profiles on the top candidates for the awards and live interviews with the winners. In turn, they will receive an exemption to compete in the 2020 Evian Championship and the 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, respectively.

These two awards honor the nation’s most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfers as selected by their peers, coaches and the golf media.

East Lake Cup

The East Lake Cup, (late October 2019) at East Lake Golf Club, boasts the top-performing teams from the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. Golf Channel will air exclusive live coverage of the competition.

Invitations are extended to the semifinalists of the team match play rounds at both championships.

Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup will have an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and to determine seeding for the following two days of match play competition.

News and tournament coverage of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships also will be streamed via GOLF Digital, the NBC Sports and GOLF Channel Apps – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products for mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs.