March Madness 2020: When does the NCAA Tournament begin? Dates, locations for each round

March Madness 2020 is coming. As we hit the middle of February, college basketball fans are already starting to daydream and look ahead to the upcoming college basketball tournament.

March Madness build-up

The annual NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans.

In just over four weeks, college hoops fanatics will experience pure bliss as millions of fans will remain glued to their televisions or streaming devices all across the country for the three-week college basketball extravaganza.

The 2020 March Madness NCAA Tournament is coming, but there is still a lot of exciting hoops action on the horizon before the tournament begins.

The NCAA Conference tournaments take place in late February and early March.

The conference tourneys don’t get the credit they fully deserve. For some teams, their conference tournament may be their final chance to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The teams that win their conference tourney receives an automatic bid to the big dance in March.

Even if your favorite team is having a down year, winning the conference tournament can change things in a hurry.

Also, for teams that are on the March Madness bubble, winning a game or two in their conference tournament can go a long way with the pollsters when they are deciding which teams are in or out of the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2020 dates, locations

This year’s edition of March Madness officially gets the ball rolling with Selection Sunday on March 15.

On that day, the tournament reveals the field of 68 teams, which includes the “First Four” play-in games. The First Four action will once again take place in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17-18.

The first and second rounds take place on March 19-22. The second week of play will bring us into the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action on March 26-29.

This Final Four and National Championship game takes place in Atlanta. The Final Four games take place on April 4 with the National Championship set for April 6.

Here is a look at the dates and locations for this year’s NCAA March Madness Tournament.