March Madness 2020 Odds: Kansas favored, Dayton, San Diego State rise in wide-open field of 68

With less than a month until wall-to-wall NCAA basketball invades our lives, Las Vegas oddsmakers are gearing up for the NCAA tournament tip-off.

The hype for March Madness is real not just on school campuses across the US, but in Las Vegas sportsbooks as well.

Just who is favored to make it to the Final Four and compete for the 2020 NCAA Tournament title? Let’s take a look.

Kansas favored – for now

In what may be the most wide-open and unpredictable March Madness field in years, three teams are vying for the top spot on the Vegas odds board as the early favorites heading into the NCAA Tournament.

After a thrilling road victory on Saturday for No. 3 Kansas over No. 1 Baylor, the Jayhawks are now the top-dog on the March Madness Vegas odds board.

The Jayhawks will most likely earn the No. 1 spot in the country this week following their 64-61 win over Baylor on Saturday.

The Bears also nudged out Gonzaga and Baylor from last week’s three-way tie as the favorite to win the March Madness Tournament.

Now at 7/1 or +700, Kansas is the new favorite to cut down nets this April in Atlanta.

Baylor and Gonzaga remain right behind the Jayhawks at +800.

While that isn’t a surprise to many fans, the rise of teams like San Diego State and Dayton are.

March Madness up for grabs

In the past, usually two or three teams sit head and shoulders above the rest in NCAA basketball. That is no longer the case.

More and more small school teams are improving and making their mark in the tourney and advancing to the Sweet 16 or higher.

This year, Vegas oddsmakers are keeping an eye on San Diego State and Dayton.

Both are in the top favorites to win the tourney and if you don’t think they have the firepower to make a run towards the Final Four you had better think again.

San Diego State was upset by UNLV on Saturday, however, that was just their first loss of the season.

UNDEFEATED NO MORE!@TheRunninRebels hand SDSU its first loss of the season. pic.twitter.com/F5623tQ2ZG — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 23, 2020

Losing for the first time in 27 tries may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for SDSU. Now that ugly question “Can you remain undefeated” won’t pop up after every game in their conference tourney and beyond.

The Aztecs are a shoo-in to make the tourney and should earn a top-5 seed no matter which bracket they play in.

One other team to watch out for is Dayton.

The Flyers won their sixteenth straight game on Saturday when they defeated Duquesne by the final of 80-70.

The win put Dayton at 25-2 on the year and improved them to 14-0 in conference play.

In a one-and-done tournament, anything can happen. That’s the beauty of the tournament. It also can cause anguish because any team can have an off night.

No matter who they face this March, don’t be surprised if Dayton or San Diego State are Sweet 16 bound.