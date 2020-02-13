March Madness 2020 bracket projections: Who are the No. 1 seeds for college basketball right now?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

As the college basketball season is moving quickly towards the Big Dance, the March Madness 2020 bracket projections give an idea of who the top overall seeds will be.

There are still several weeks to go in the season along with conference tournaments to play, but four teams are above the rest in terms of getting top seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the latest on which teams could be at the top of the March Madness brackets when they’re officially announced.

New teams among No. 1 seeds for bracket projections this season

In many seasons, the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels were amongst the top teams in the land. That’s not the case with the 2020 basketball season.

North Carolina is out of the picture. The Tar Heels aren’t even on the bubble as they hold a disappointing 10-14 record this season. There will always be those down years, but it’s rare for Carolina to be watching the tournament from home.

There’s still a chance at running the ACC Tournament to get in, though.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Duke close to a top seed in his recent Bracketology prediction. The Blue Devils are listed as his No. 2 projected seed in the East region. At No. 1 in that region are the surprising San Diego State Aztecs.

NBA star Kawhi Leonard‘s former squad has played quite well this season en route to a perfect 25-0 record. Malachi Flynn has led the way with 16.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while Matt Mitchell, Yanni Wetzell, and Jordan Schakel have also averaged double digits scoring.

In the South region (Houston), Baylor has been impressive this season. They’re 22-1 right now and recently recorded their 21st-straight Big 12 victory with a win over Texas.

They’re one away from tying a record set by the Kansas Jayhawks in 1997. The Bears have done it this season with impressive defense as they rank first in Big 12 scoring defense and third in field goal defense.

Two familiar No. 1 seeds in the Midwest and West regions

Two familiar teams are the other projected No. 1 seeds. In the Midwest (Indianapolis), it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. Maryland is projected as the No. 2 seed, though.

The Jayhawks are 10-1 in their conference and 21-3 overall. They’re still just a game behind Baylor in the Big 12 standings and have won eight-straight games, as of this report.

In the West (Los Angeles) region, Lunardi has the Gonzaga Bulldogs projected No. 1 right now. Dayton is currently the No. 2 seed there. As of this report, the Bulldogs have a 25-1 record after a statement win over Saint Mary’s several days ago.

They rank second in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll college basketball rankings as of Week 15.

Interestingly, only one of these four teams was in Lunardi’s projection as of July 2019. The Kansas Jayhawks were his projected No. 1 in the South. His other three teams were Michigan in the Midwest, Kentucky in the West, and Duke in the East.

As mentioned, a few more weeks remain before conference tournaments get going. A lot can happen in the lead up to March Madness 2020. Fans will find out who’s in, who’s out, and who the top seeds are when Selection Sunday arrives on March 15, 2020.