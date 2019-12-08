LSU vs Georgia Highlights: Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, LSU defense lead Tigers to SEC Championship

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The LSU Tigers believe they are the No. 1 team in the nation. Following today’s dominating win in the SEC Championship game over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers have a strong argument for being the top team in the land.

Joe Burrow leads the way

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was smiling from ear to ear when his quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with 3:50 seconds in the fourth quarter to a standing ovation and chants of “Joe for Heisman!” as the outcome of the game was well decided.

Burrow shined the brightest in the SEC title game as he completed 28 of his 38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns as the LSU Tigers will roll into the college football playoffs following a 37-10 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s SEC title game.

While Burrow made great pass after great pass, he also had plenty of time to do so thanks to his offensive line.

Heisman clinching play?

To no one’s surprise, Burrow was named the MVP of the SEC Championship game – and after one particular play, many LSU fans think he clinched the Heisman Trophy as well.

With 4:15 left in the third quarter, Burrow somehow escaped pressure rolling to his left two times, did a complete circle back to his right and then tossed a perfect strike to wideout Justin Jefferson who was finally brought down at the 9-yard line.

Joe Burrow escapes pressure and finds Justin Jefferson for a 71-yard completion. One could say ‘Heisman moment,’ but there’s too many to count at this point. #LSU pic.twitter.com/zQDiejsVIh — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) December 8, 2019

Jefferson later was on the receiving end of Burrow’s fourth and final touchdown on the day, putting LSU up 34-3 at the time. Jefferson finished the game with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

LSU played a complete game on Saturday in dismantling Georgia and now they will wait to see which team they will face in the upcoming CFP. Congrats to the LSU Tigers on their big SEC title win!