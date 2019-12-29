LSU vs. Clemson Odds: Opening Line, Over/Under Total for 2020 CFP National Championship revealed

The CFP semifinal games were played on Saturday and they sure took on two different themes. LSU destroyed Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, while Clemson won an absolute thriller over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Now it is on to the National Championship game where the Tigers will take on the Tigers. That should make for a great theme!

Ohio State bad calls?

Bad calls are made every game by referees. Unfortunately, it is just part of the game. While the Buckeyes are crying foul about several calls, the bottom line is they blew a 16-point lead and couldn’t make the big play when they needed it most – especially in the 4th quarter.

Give Clemson some credit here. OSU never – as in never – lets a 2-touchdown lead slip away. Now the Buckeyes can only dream of what could have been as the Tigers handed Ohio State their first loss of the season.

As for the LSU game, it was over early.

The OU defense had no answer for Joe Burrow and the LSU offense as the Tigers set all kinds of CFP records in their 63-28 victory. Burrow set several CFP records, including seven touchdown passes in a single half of play.

It really was something to behold if you are a fan of LSU.

Early odds favor LSU

Who will win the college football national championship? Las Vegas oddsmakers are leaning towards LSU.

In this matchup of undefeated teams, it is hard to say that one is clearly better than the other. However, in terms of wagering, someone has to be the favorite.

Early odds favor LSU. (via Action Network) Fan Duel has LSU -4.5 | DraftKings has 5.5 pic.twitter.com/mP1N06u3iz — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) December 29, 2019

Early odds have been released and depending on where you look, LSU is anywhere between a 4.5 – 5.5 point favorite. The over/under point total is set at 69. That is a boatload of points for a championship game, but with these two offenses, both defenses will have their work cut out for them.

The CFP National Championship will take place on Monday, January 13 from New Orleans. Talk about a home-field advantage for LSU.