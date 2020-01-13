LSU vs Clemson: Odds, kickoff time, prediction and how to watch the 2020 National Championship live

It’s all on the line tonight. LSU will take on Clemson to determine this year’s CFP National Champion.

Tigers vs Tigers

Both LSU and Clemson have very little weaknesses. They are tough on both sides of the ball, have great quarterbacks and stout defenses. So how in the world do you choose a winner?

Just like every game, experts can hype the defenses, the coaches and special teams – which are all very important. However, like most football games, it will all most likely come down to the quarterbacks.

LSU’s Joe Burrow is having a year to remember. Burrow and the LSU offense has been unstoppable since the first game of the season.

Burrow’s 5,000+ yards passing and 55 touchdowns are almost video game-like. He also can run when needed. His leadership is praised by his teammates, and he is most likely going to be the first selection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Joltin Joe is getting all the press, and deservingly so, but don’t overlook Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence passed for nearly 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. And oh, by the way, let us not forget that it was just one year ago (Jan. 7, 2019) that Lawrence led Clemson past Alabama 44-16 in the National Championship.

On Monday, Lawrence will try to lead Clemson to their second straight title.

Odds, TV coverage, prediction

Both teams are 14-0 and have blasted through their schedules to get to this point. Clemson is riding a 29-game win streak heading into the national title game – yet they are 5-point underdogs?

Most experts thought the line for this game would be 3.5 or 4 in favor of LSU. With the public heavily backing LSU early on, the spread has jumped up to -5.5.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s “us against the world” attitude has worked very well over the past few seasons. However, there is just something about this LSU team that seems destined to win this title.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about tonight’s game, including how to watch live and game prediction.

Who: Clemson vs. LSU

What: NCAA Football Championship

Odds: LSU -5.5 vs. Clemson

Total: 68

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Location: New Orleans, La.

Pick – LSU