LSU Parade 2020: Date, start time and how to watch live online as Joe Burrow, Tigers celebrate National Championship

Let the party begin! Actually, the party celebrating LSU’s football national championship win started for the Tigers and their fans the minute the clock struck zero in their championship contest vs. Clemson on Monday night.

Burrow, Tigers finish perfect 15-0

Although Joe Burrow was throwing touchdowns at a record pace all season long, not many experts believed that he would shred the Clemson defense. Well, at least not as easily as he did to many others throughout the 2019-20 season.

After all, the Clemson Tigers were the defending national champs and came into this year’s CFP Championship riding a 29-game winning streak.

After a slow start, Burrow showed why he was the runaway Heisman Trophy winner in 2019.

Burrow finished with 463 yards passing and accounted for all six of LSU’s touchdowns – five passing and one rushing — as the Tigers of LSU rolled to the 42-25 win.

Now Baton Rouge, along with the whole state of Louisiana, is ready to have a party that will make Mardi Gras look like a minor event!

Parade info, how to watch live

If you are a fan of LSU football and are lucky enough to attend the parade, it should be a great, once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, what if you are an LSU fan who can’t attend because you live in a different part of the country?

Don’t worry. The LSU championship parade will be available to watch live on many different formats, so no matter where you live, you can watch it unfold in its entirety live as it happens.

If you live in Louisiana, WAFB, along with WBZR, will air the parade on television. The good news for Tigers’ fans who don’t live in the area is that these two stations will also stream the parade online, live as it happens.

WAFB indicates that the parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. local time at the School of Music. The route will move through LSU’s campus and will end at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). At that time there will be a celebration starting at noon.

Fans are welcome to tailgate along the parade route if so desired. Tailgating can begin as early as 8 a.m.

Congratulations to LSU on a great season!