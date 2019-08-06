Kelly Bryant injury update: QB among several Mizzou players hurt at practice

During yesterday’s Missouri football practice, several players suffered injuries requiring further attention. Among them was quarterback Kelly Bryant, who was carted off the field after going down on a play. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was also hurt. Here’s the latest Albert Okwuegbunam and Kelly Bryant injury updates.

Bryant, Okwuegbunam injury status

The Missouri quarterback and tight end each suffered injuries “within minutes of each other,” per St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In an injury update, head coach Barry Odom indicated Bryant suffered a hamstring strain and Okwuegbunam suffered a right knee sprain. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also had to leave practice due to a “possible head injury.”

All of the players had to leave practice to receive further evaluation. Bryant and Okwuegbunam had to be carted off, according to reports. Odom gave the media injury updates following the players leaving practice.

Kelly Bryant and Albert Okwuegbunam both out of practice today with injuries. Odom says they should be back. Learn more on KOMU 8 News at 6 and 10. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xQvLEq2t5c — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieJonesTV) August 5, 2019

The Tigers head coach said with regards to the injuries, “I hate it. That’s the worst part of this deal. But injuries are going to happen. But fortunately, looks like they’re going to be back and be ready to go.”

Missouri Tigers’ upcoming season

Based on Odom’s comments it appears that neither Bryant nor Okwuegbunam will be out for any extended time. That’s good news as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming college football season.

The senior Kelly Bryant steps into the Tigers’ QB role after the departure of Drew Lock for the NFL. Bryant spent the previous three years as a member of the Clemson Tigers. Once freshman Trevor Lawrence took over the starting role there, Bryant announced last December that he was transferring to Missouri.

While at Clemson Bryant helped lead the team in the 2017 season to a 12-2 record and spot in the College Football Playoffs. Ultimately, Clemson fell to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Ahead of the 2019 season, ESPN projected that Mizzou will finish 8-5 this season, a definite improvement. They finished 4-4 last season, which had them tied with South Carolina record-wise and in the middle of the division. Just ahead of them were Florida (5-3), Kentucky (5-3), and division winner Georgia (7-1). Georgia and Florida appear in the top 25 preseason rankings at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.

Kelly Bryant is expected to be a big part of that projected winning record this season. The team opens their schedule with a Saturday, August 31 matchup at Wyoming beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBSSN.