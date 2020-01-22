Kansas vs. Kansas State fight: Silvio de Sousa’s blocked shot in final moments leads to all out brawl [Video]

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tuesday night’s Kansas vs Kansas State game was expected to be one-sided by Vegas oddsmakers. However, what wasn’t expected was the all-out brawl at the end of the game.

When two teams face off in a rivalry game like last night’s Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup, the highlights are usually of the winning team and how they are the champs of the moment. Unfortunately, that’s not how Tuesday’s clash ended between the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

Silvio De Sousa block

Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa was not about to watch K-State’s DaJuan Gordon make an easy layup or dunk at the end of the game – even though his Jayhawks had the game well in control.

De Sousa put the exclamation mark on his team’s 81-60 victory by sending the basketball into the third row with his block of DaJuan Gordon in the final seconds, but what he did after that triggered the brawl.

Bleacher Report indicates that De Sousa stood over Gordon and stared him down. Now, this happens in sports all the time. It is, in a way, part of the game. Emotions run high and you are out to win. However, with the game well in hand, it was a bit unnecessary on De Sousa’s part.

In what was a chippy-type game between rivals, that final play led to an all-out brawl.

Brawl spills into the crowd

After the block and stare down, the trash-talking began. It quickly led to the bench-clearing brawl that spilled into the crowd. Cheerleaders, fans and coaches were either trying to get out of the way or pull the players apart.

De Sousa can be seen picking up a stool at one point. After several punches were thrown and refs looked at video coverage deciding what to do next, the game, thankfully was over.

A huge brawl went down at the end of the Kansas-KSU game… (via @Riley_Gates)pic.twitter.com/lIwNfMgHFx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020

While things are settled down now on campus, you can bet that several suspensions are on the horizon for both teams.