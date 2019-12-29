Joe Burrow, LSU advance to CFP final after crushing Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

You don’t say this too often and mean it, but this game was over before the second quarter of action began. The LSU Tigers are clicking on all cylinders right now and their latest victim was the Oklahoma Sooners.

Joe Burrow’s video-game numbers

How good is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow? The Heisman Trophy winner made a very good Oklahoma defense look like a fish out of water for most of the 2019 Peach Bowl as the Tigers rolled to a 63-28 win.

The Tigers set all kinds of CFP records, including gaining 692 yards of total offense.

Joe Burrow has 7 TDs and LSU is up 49-14 before half…#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/VSpim2w3oV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2019

Burrow passed for an incredible 400+ yards while tossing seven touchdown passes in the first half. Yes, seven touchdown passes in the first half!

The former Ohio State quarterback-turned LSU legend set all kinds of CFP records on Saturday, including most passing yards, total yards, and touchdown passes in a game.

You just don’t see that too often in a college bowl game where teams are good.

In the end, Burrow finished the game completing 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. Burrow also scored one rushing touchdown.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was Burrow’s favorite target on Saturday night and he hauled in 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Coach Orgeron decided to pull Burrow from the game with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Justin Jefferson CAN’T BE STOPPED 3 TD in the first half 💪 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3kcPDUtrh4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2019

The big win will be celebrated all night long by the team and its fans, however, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knows that his team still has a lot of unfinished business ahead of them.

These guys want to win the NCAA national championship and they know anything short of their goal will leave a void in their season.

Who’s next?

Now, the waiting game begins for the LSU Tigers. They will either face the Ohio State Buckeyes or Clemson Tigers in the 2020 National Championship Game.

The Tigers and Buckeyes, like LSU, are undefeated on the season. They square off Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl.