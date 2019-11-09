Joe Burrow is Heisman odds favorite following LSU win over Alabama

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers have done something no team has done since 2015 — defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Alabama.

The Tide’s winning streak at home is over after 31 consecutive victories. The Tigers’ 46-41 win on Saturday ended it.

Burrow showcase

While the final score was just a five-point difference, the game never seemed in jeopardy for LSU. After bolting out to a 20 point lead, the fourth quarter got a bit dicey for the Tigers.

But each time Alabama cut the score to under 10, Burrow and the LSU offense had an answer.

Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns against a tough Alabama defense to help the Tigers snap an eight-game losing streak against the Tide.

LSU, who is now 9-0 (5-0), came into this game as the No. 2 team in the CFP Rankings. While No. 1 Ohio State put up 73 points today against Maryland, the Tigers should still take over the top spot.

No offense to Ohio State, but the level of competition they have played is a far cry from the teams LSU has faced.

These Tigers mean business. Barring a total collapse, LSU should cruise into the SEC title game and control the No. 1 seed in the CFP bracket.

Heisman is Burrow’s to lose

A lot of players and coaches don’t like to talk about awards. Fans and Las Vegas oddsmakers do. Coming into today’s game against Alabama, Fan Duel had Burrow as the favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy. After his performance today, he is the clear favorite.

Favorites to win the Heisman 🏆 ① Joe Burrow

② Jalen Hurts

③ Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/NO7o4qrV8y — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 8, 2019

Burrow, who was the leader at +140 over OU’s Jalen Hurts (+260) and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (+280) heading into today’s big matchup for SEC supremacy, has now only strengthened that theory following his great effort on Saturday.

While the fans want to keep banging the drum for Burrow to win the prestigious award, Burrow himself would tell you the team comes first, and they have bigger fish to fry — like winning a national championship.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Mississippi before finishing the season with back-to-back home games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.