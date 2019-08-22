Jim Harbaugh new book takes shot at SEC Conference, recruiting wars: ‘It’s hard to beat the cheaters’

Jim Harbaugh has fired the first shot of the 2019 college football season. The always outspoken Michigan Wolverines head football coach doesn’t mince his words in a recently published book about Michigan football, and his comments are already making waves throughout the NCAA.

Harbaugh book calls out SEC

Michigan football has become relevant once again, and that has a lot to do with Jim Harbaugh taking over as head coach. Harbaugh, who is about to begin his fifth season at Michigan, spoke candidly about the difficulties of recruiting in a recently released book titled Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football.

The book, written by John U. Bacon, details Harbaugh’s discontent against many teams in the NCAA who seem to do as they please. Harbaugh especially goes after the South Eastern Conference (SEC) saying that “It’s hard to beat the cheaters.”

Winning on and off the field

While Harbaugh’s comments are already building a firestorm, Michigan’s Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek said Bacon’s book isn’t just about Michigan football winning games. It’s about being ethical, wise and winning on Saturday’s the right way.

Michigan wants us to know that they are more interested in recruiting players for a lifetime and winning on and off the field according to Dudek.

Name another school that competes with the bluebloods athletically – we’re talking Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson – while competing with the bluebloods academically: Stanford, Northwestern, Princeton. Most of the players we recruit are good enough to play for Alabama or Clemson and smart enough to play for Ivy League schools. If you don’t win in the classroom on Monday, you won’t be here for many Saturdays.

One thing that can’t be argued by fans of Michigan football is that Jim Harbaugh is building a solid foundation. The Wolverines have not won a national championship since 1997, but since Harbaugh took over in 2015, the team has finished with a 10-3 mark three of the four seasons. That is a far cry from the three seasons before Harbaugh took over. Under coach Brady Hoke, Michigan finished 8-5 in 2012, 7-6 in 2013, and 5-7 in 2014.

Harbaugh has dramatically improved the recruiting as well. Michigan had one of their best offseasons in recruiting in many years, but as coach Harbaugh said in his book, “it isn’t easy.”

This season the Wolverines are ranked in the top 10 in every preseason poll out, including the Coaches and Associated Press polls. Now the fun part begins. You just know coaches will be going after Harbaugh both on and off the field for his outspoken comments – and Harbaugh wouldn’t have it any other way!