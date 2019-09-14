Jim Harbaugh net worth: How much is the Michigan coach worth in 2019?

Jim Harbaugh is one of the most polarizing head coaches in college football. Harbaugh has tasted success on every level he has coached at, including his stint in the NFL as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners were one play away from winning the Super Bowl on February 3, 2013, however, they fell just short losing to the Ravens 34-31. Everywhere Harbaugh has coached, he has been successful. Which is why he is one of the highest-paid coaches in college sports today.

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL legacy

Just because Jim Harbaugh was an NFL quarterback, it didn’t give him a free pass to walk right in and take over as the 49ers head coach after he retired from the game. When it came to coaching, he worked his way up to the top, just like he did during his playing career.

Harbaugh spent seven seasons with the Bears before being dealt to the Indianapolis Colts. The Harbaugh led Colts were one Hail Mary pass away from reaching the Super Bowl back in the 1995-96 season.

Although his pass fell through the arms of WR Aaron Bailey, the 1995 season is one of the most memorable in Colts history, and Harbaugh was a huge reason why. Harbaugh was named the Comeback Player of the Year and AFC Player of the Year in 1995.

In his NFL career, Harbaugh threw for over 26,288 yards and 129 touchdowns.

Harbaugh net worth

So just how much is Jim Harbaugh worth in 2019? The total ranges anywhere between $70-75 million. Harbaugh earned $25 million (5 per season) as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers per Sportrac.

With the Wolverines, he is reportedly making just over $7 million per season on his current deal, which started in December of 2014, and runs through 2021 season. It had been rumored back in 2017 that Harbaugh had a “lifetime” deal in Ann Arbor and didn’t have to worry about job security. Harbaugh quickly dismissed that notion as fake news.