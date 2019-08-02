Huskers Football 2019: Preseason coaches poll indicates Huskers are primed for big season

When your team finishes 4-8 two seasons in a row, it is hard to believe that things are on the upswing. That isn’t the case with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Yes, they are 8-16 in their last 24 games, but that record is a bit deceiving.

Last year was full of “what if’s” and near misses for the Huskers and their rising star quarterback Adrian Martinez. This year, the bar is set high, as well it should be behind second-year coach Scott Frost.

Martinez is key

Martinez was outstanding as a freshman last season. In fact, considering their tough schedule Martinez was actually one of the best QBs in college football. The true freshman threw for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018.

Those numbers don’t tell the real story. While Martinez made mistakes, he also showed fans a glimpse of what is to come, and that future is here. With a year under his belt, Martinez heads into the 2019 season as one of the top QB’s in the Big Ten Conference.

Early Rankings promising

After a 0-6 start, Nebraska won four of their final six games – and could have easily won all six. The only two losses were against powerhouse Ohio State (36-31) and rival Iowa (31-28).

The strong finish has pollsters giving the Huskers a shot to bounce right into the Top 25 this September!

Yesterday afternoon, (August 1) the first Coaches Poll was released. You may not have noticed Nebraska in the Top 25 – and that’s because they are No. 26. That speaks volumes for a squad that finished 4-8 just one year ago. A few wins should put Big Red in the ranks and hopefully, they will start climbing from there.

While the coaches poll is the big one to be concerned with, two other major polls that the coaches and media look to are the Sporting News and Yahoo! Sports. In those polls, the Huskers have already cracked the Top 25.

In the first Yahoo! Sports Top 25 poll, Nebraska is No. 23, while the Sporting News has them at No. 25. This should be great news for coach Frost and anyone who loves Huskers football. The opportunity to jump back in the spotlight is there, now they have to show the college football world they are for real!

Nebraska’s first game is scheduled for August 31, when they host South Alabama.