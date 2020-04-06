Heisman Trophy 2020 odds update: Justin Fields favored, Dylan McCaffrey, Adrian Martinez longshots worth a look

While the sports world is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas oddsmakers are thinking about the future.

Sure, no sporting events are going on at the moment, but oddsmakers always like to plan ahead, which is what they are doing when it comes to the upcoming 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

Justin Fields leads strong candidates

It seems like Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has been playing for a decade.

The simple truth is that the Lawrence-led Tigers seemingly never lose, which makes opposing fans feel like Lawrence has overstayed his welcome!

Lawrence had led the Tigers in back-to-back NCAA Championship games, winning the first contest against Alabama in January 2019, but losing this past January to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

Despite his incredible first two seasons at Clemson, the Junior QB is not the favorite to win the 2020 Heisman. That honor belongs to Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Fields is currently listed at 7/2 odds to win the Heisman this season. Those odds edge out Trevor Lawrence, who currently sits at 4/1.

Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence lead updated #Heisman 2020 odds…who is already ready for #NCAAfootball? pic.twitter.com/RnoWl9nnWV — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) April 6, 2020

Longshots Dylan McCaffrey, Adrian Martinez worth a look

The Big Ten is going to be stacked at QB this season.

With OSU’s Justin Fields leading the Heisman campaign, don’t overlook Michigan’s Dylan McCaffrey and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez.

Martinez has shown flashes of greatness in his two seasons at Nebraska. The problem is the team’s record doesn’t show it.

Martinez was one of the most talented Freshmen in the game two seasons ago. He passed for nearly 2,700 yards, 17 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 139.5.

His sophomore season wasn’t quite as strong as his first campaign. Last year Martinez dropped off a bit performance-wise.

However, he lost a ton of talented teammates following the 2018 season, and he suffered an injury late in the 2019 season.

Nevertheless, the Huskers have retooled, and a healthy Martinez is worth consideration — especially at 35/1. Look for this kid to bounce back for Big Red in 2020.

The final Big Ten QB worth a look is Michigan quarterback, Dylan McCaffrey.

While McCaffrey has yet to start a game in Michigan, the flashes he has shown on the field cannot be ignored. McCaffrey came into Ann Arbor as one of the top recruits back in 2016, and it looks like 2020 will be the year that he leads the Maize and Blue into action.

After much consideration, I am Very proud to announce I have committed to the University of Michigan! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/spHPcFrQb5 — Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) February 16, 2016

McCaffrey comes from a great football family, and his talents may be the best of all of them.

The 6’5″ potential star runs the RPO to perfection, and he has incredible arm strength.

This season will be huge for coach Jim Harbaugh as he can finally start showcasing his recruits with McCaffrey leading the way.

Sure, Ohio State’s Justin Fields is worthy as the odds on favorite, but remember this, well before the 2019 season began, LSU’s Joe Burrow was listed anywhere from 40-65/1 to win the Heisman — and we all know how that turned out!

Here is a look at the top five favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy. To see the complete list, you can click on the tweet above.