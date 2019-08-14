Heisman Odds 2019: Michigan’s Shea Patterson, Huskers Adrian Martinez listed as favorites

The odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy have been released and it is chock-full of quarterbacks! With the official kick-off of the 2019 college football season just 10 days away, it is never too early to start thinking about which teams will surprise and which players will be in the Heisman chase.

Big 10 QB’s Patterson, Martinez early Heisman favorites

The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers are predicted to have big seasons in 2019. In fact, many NCAA experts and beat writers in the Big Ten believe these two teams could square off in the Big Ten title game this December. One of the main reasons experts believe that these are the two best teams in the conference has a lot to do with their quarterbacks.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez are coming off great seasons in 2018. Now the bar has been set high for each of them, not just on the field, but in Las Vegas sportsbooks as well.

All QB field to start the season

While quarterbacks are typically right at the top of the Heisman list every season, usually several runnings backs and wideouts are mentioned too. Not so far this season. Bovada sportsbook has the two QB’s who battled it out for last season’s championship, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (+260) and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (+275) right at the top of the heap.

Sophomore sensation Adrian Martinez is set at fifth overall at +1100, while Senior Shea Patterson is tied for the ninth overall Heisman favorite at +2500.

Odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy (via Bovada Aug. 13) pic.twitter.com/TD2vuStTvr — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) August 13, 2019

While it is always an honor to even be mentioned by experts in the field to win one of the biggest awards in college football, both Patterson and Martinez may still not be getting quite the respect they deserve in terms of odds. However, that only makes them both worth the risk to sports enthusiasts because the payout is so nice!

The last three Heisman winners were all quarterbacks, including last season when Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won the honor.