Gonzaga takes over college basketball rankings with No. 1 spot

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are No. 1 in the new college basketball rankings. Released on Monday, the latest AP Top 25 Poll vaults Gonzaga ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks.

This is a big deal for Gonzaga following a week where the team knocked off the North Carolina Tar Heels in a big non-conference game. Though these are just regular-season rankings, it’s a huge step for the Bulldogs.

The full top five in the new AP Top 25 Poll is Gonzaga, Ohio State, Louisville, Duke, and Kansas (in that order). Filling out the rest of the top 10 teams are Oregon, Baylor, Auburn, Memphis, and Villanova.

Gonzaga putting together an impressive season

The Week 8 college basketball rankings are just the latest good news for Gonzaga. The team is now 13-1 on the season and hoping that it can make a lot of noise in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Out of the 65 writers placing votes this week, 54 of them ranked Gonzaga at No. 1. Ohio State received nine first-place votes, while Louisville and Duke received one first-place vote each.

POLL ALERT: Gonzaga becomes 6th team this season to reach No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. See the full poll: https://t.co/xXlGQKLkGZ More AP college basketball coverage: https://t.co/N0HLv6oHbR pic.twitter.com/3DRAWKI829 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 23, 2019

So far, Gonzaga has won important non-conference games against North Carolina, Washington, Arizona, and Oregon. Dominating a number of teams from the Pac-12 Conference is going to look very good on their resume.

The only loss for Gonzaga came in Atlantis when they lost to the then-undefeated Michigan Wolverines. Now, the Wolverines are 9-3 and looking to make a big impact in the Big Ten Conference this season.

As for Gonzaga, the team is trying to win another WCC title, with conference games getting started on January 2 against Pepperdine. The 13-1 Zags will need to continue to show impressive results within the conference to stay atop the college basketball rankings.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had been ranked No. 5 but jumped to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25. The school beat No. 6 Kentucky to get the bump in the rankings and has tough games against West Virginia and Maryland coming up on the schedule.