Fiesta Bowl 2019: Clemson vs Ohio State odds, TV start time, prediction and how to watch live

Ohio State is one of the toughest teams to beat in the nation – that is, unless you are the Clemson Tigers. Clemson has had their way with OSU of late and in their brief history of meetings, the Tigers have never lost to the Buckeyes.

Tigers look to remain perfect

OSU and Clemson have only faced each other three times. Clemson has won all three.

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl will mark the fourth meeting between Clemson and Ohio State and the third time these two have played in the CFP.

Clemson got the best of Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes back in 2014 in a wild shoot out.

The two teams collectively accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense back in 2014, but it was Clemson wideout Sammy Watkins who stole the show.

Watkins set an Orange Bowl record with 227 yards, helping the Tigers hold off the Buckeyes by the final score of 40-35.

The two teams met once again on New Year’s Eve 2016 and that time the underdog Tigers, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, were once again victorious.

Watson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Clemson handed OSU head coach Urban Meyer the first shutout loss of his career by the final of 31-0.

Will the once again underdog Tigers pull off another win against the Buckeyes?

Odds, prediction

Firstly, this time around, Clemson is not the underdog, they are the favorites — but not by much. Clemson is listed at -2 at Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas. The over/under point total is set at 63.5.

Will the Tigers continue their dominance over the Buckeyes, or will Ohio State finally take down Clemson and advance to the CFP championship game?

This should be a great game, to say the least. Two outstanding programs are going head to head, but only one can advance to the CFP championship.

That team will once again be the Clemson Tigers.

This game could come down to which team has the ball last. However, in the end, Clemson will do enough to advance to the CFP finals.

Prediction — Clemson 31, Ohio State 22

The Fiesta Bowl will air live nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available via live stream by simply downloading the Watch ESPN App.