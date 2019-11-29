Elijah Moore: Ole Miss player ‘pees like a dog’ as celebration, penalized for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

Elijah Moore was a hero last night for Ole Miss – for a minute anyways. The Ole Miss wide receiver helped his team make a comeback in the final seconds of the game vs. Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night, and then he promptly played a crucial part in their defeat.

Elijah Moore Egg Bowl blunder

The series known as The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State has been going on for well over 100 years. Last night may be the game talked about for decades to come.

Here is how the 2019 version finished. With just four seconds left in the game, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral tossed a 2-yard touchdown to Elijah Moore, cutting the score to 21-20.

Tie game ahead! Overtime, here we come! Those were the thoughts of the Ole Miss fans.

That’s what would typically happen, that is until Elijah Moore celebrated his score by mimicking a dog urinating. Yep, Moore got on all fours, lifted his leg and pretended to pee like a dog in the endzone.

The old dog pee celebration…. caused them to miss the extra point on a penalty. pic.twitter.com/kWTHxWVdNy — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 29, 2019

Moore’s actions resulted in a 15-yard penalty on the extra point kick attempt, which made the kick more like a 36-yard field goal instead of a routine extra point chip shot.

Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed the point, and the Rebels lost the game.

“I’m just disappointed,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said about Moore’s celebration. “That’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year. That’s just disappointing.”

No fun league hitting NCAA?

Okay, let’s be clear. What Elijah Moore did was uncalled for, even his coach said so. However, should some of these reactions by players, especially in a huge intense rivalry game, be overlooked by refs?

When you watch the video, Moore’s reaction doesn’t even last five seconds — unlike some players who go on and on for 20-30 seconds.

His actions after a hard-fought game ultimately cost his team the ballgame. In Moore’s case, his “urinating” effort made it more personal, and the ref had no choice but to throw the flag.

Moore reportedly did not address his teammates after the game or apologize for his actions, yet his teammates still had his back.

“I think everybody was excited we scored a touchdown,” Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee said. “When you’re excited and make a big play, I think you celebrate a little bit. They just didn’t call it our way.”

One thing is for sure. Ole Miss fans will long remember the 2019 Egg Bowl and what could have been.