Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III punches player, referee, ejected during Quick Lane Bowl [Video]

Eastern Michigan was a heavy underdog heading into the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

EMU quarterback Mike Glass III must have taken that to heart as he channeled his inner Rocky Balboa during the game by taking a few swings at opponents and a referee while the game was in full gear.

Mike Glass ejected

With the game on the line, Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III picked the worst time to lose his cool. The score was 34-30 favoring Pittsburgh, and Eastern Michigan had the ball near midfield.

It was third down and 10 for EMU and there were just 16 seconds left in the game when Glass walked up to the line of scrimmage to call out the play.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches during the final seconds of their bowl loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/DTPguFRtnj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2019

Glass tossed an incomplete pass on third down, and that is when he lost his cool.

Maybe something was said to Glass after the incompletion? That we don’t know for sure, but following the third-down play, Glass clearly punches Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright before hitting an official.

Following his punch to Cam Bright’s facemask, it seems that Glass may have been swinging at a different Pittsburgh player when he hit the referee. Striking the ref may have been a mistake, nevertheless, the damage had been done.

Following the incident, Glass received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for his actions and was ejected from the game.

EMU falls short

The worst part of the fight is that it diminishes the great effort put up by Eastern Michigan. The Eagles were double-digit underdogs against the Panthers and they almost pulled off a major upset.

That part will, unfortunately, be forgotten as all everyone is talking about now is the fight that broke out with 10-seconds remaining in the game.

Preston Hutchinson came in to take over for Glass following his ejection. Hutchinson failed to complete the fourth-down conversion for EMU and the game was over.

EMU fell short 34-30, with the game ending in the strangest way possible.