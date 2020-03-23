Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton? Who will be the Wolverines starting QB in 2020?

We may still be over five months away from the return of college football, but with the COVID-19 crisis hitting the US, CFB spring practices have been canceled all across the country.

That said, for the Michigan Wolverines, it is just delaying the inevitable, a battle between quarterbacks Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton to determine the 2020 starting quarterback.

Which one will be the Maize and Blue starter this fall? Knowing coach Jim Harbaugh, that question may not be answered until the week before the season opener.

Michigan is loaded at QB

The Michigan Wolverines have a problem. It’s a good problem, but a problem nonetheless.

The potential talent at the quarterback position is looking strong heading into 2020. Now the question is which QB will coach Harbaugh roll with this fall?

No matter when the Michigan Wolverines finally get the green light to start preparing for the 2020 season, the starting QB decision Harbaugh makes could shape the direction of the entire campaign.

The argument for both QB’s is credible.

In Dylan McCaffrey, you have, well — a McCaffrey!

From his father Ed to his chip off the block siblings, the NFL talent runs deep in this bloodline.

Dylan came to Michigan with high marks as a do it all quarterback, and with Shea Patterson graduating, one would think that the natural order of things would indicate that McCaffrey is in line to be the Wolverines starter for the next two seasons.

In his brief appearances so far for Michigan, McCaffrey has looked very good.

He’s calm, cool, and in control — and all it takes is a few plays to see his athleticism shine through.

But then there’s Joe Milton…

Just like McCaffrey, Milton has the look of an NCAA star. Milton may have the stronger arm of the two, but at this point, it seems McCaffrey is a bit more versatile running the RPO.

Milton also comes with high expectations, and once you see him in action, you know what a tough decision coach Harbaugh will have this fall in selecting the starter.

The two QB’s also have another thing in common – they both have minimal on-field experience in Josh Gattis’ offense.

With the spring game already postponed due to coronavirus worries, which means many future practices most likely will follow, the true battle for the starting QB position may not begin until the summer months.

That is going to make selecting the starting QB even a bit harder.

Michigan Insider Josh Henschke recently tweeted out a poll asking fans who they would select as the starting QB this fall, and it seems fans are leaning towards McCaffrey early on.

Forget the stats, since they don’t have many to go by at Michigan anyways, and just pretend you are Jim Harbaugh for one minute — who are you selecting as the starting QB in 2020?

The season opener is a tough one for the Wolverines. Michigan will travel across the country to face the Washington Huskies on September 5.