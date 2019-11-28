Duke upset: Stephen F Austin basketball’s Nathan Bain sees surge in donations after game-winning shot

Plenty of college basketball fans love to see a good Duke upset, especially when the team is at or near the top of the rankings.

Nathan Bain and the Stephen F. Austin basketball team provided anti-Duke fans that memorable moment just days ago.

As a result of his game-winning shot in overtime to defeat the No. 1 team, Bain has seen donations surge drastically in support of him and his family.

Nathan Bain, Lumberjacks upset Duke in thriller

The college basketball season is still young, but the No. 1 team already suffered defeat in what feels like an early dose of March Madness.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks were able to play the role of David and slay the Goliath, No. 1 Duke, in overtime. That thrilling 85-83 upset victory came due to a last-second basket courtesy of the Lumberjacks’ Nathan Bain.

Chuma Okeke injury update: What does this mean for the Auburn Tigers’ March Madness hopes Related posts you might like

Here’s a look at the sequence with Bain’s drive to the other end of the court and last-second layup.

This sequence to send Stephen F. Austin and No. 1 Duke to OT was WILD 😱 pic.twitter.com/jsvC6741Hb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

Per ESPN’s video report (below), the Blue Devils were favored to win this one by 27.5 points, so that made it the largest college basketball betting upset in the last 15 seasons.

That win not only upended the team at the top but also snapped Duke’s 150-game home conference winning streak. It gave Stephen F. Austin a huge non-conference win over the top team in the nation, something that goes a long way when it comes to NCAA Selection Sunday to determine who gets into the Big Dance.

Bain is a redshirt senior for the school with 87 career games. He currently averages 5.2 points and two rebounds per game in about 16.3 minutes a contest.

Bain, a native of Freeport, Bahamas, called hitting the game-winner “surreal” and something “you dream about growing up.” He told ESPN Get Up’s Mike Greenberg, “It’s a dream you can’t make up, you can’t recreate, it just happens.”

Donations to Bain’s GoFundMe skyrocket

During his time on the Get Up Show on ESPN, Greenberg also asked Bain to give some background on his story. It involved the destructive storm that wreaked havoc back in September.

He talked about coming from the Bahamas originally and going to the United States as a teenager for school. Bain mentioned that this past September, the Category 5 storm Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas.

The damage took a toll on many places on the islands including Bain’s family’s single-story home in Freeport. It also “gutted” the Tabernacle Baptist Church that his father runs as the minister.

“It devastated two islands really bad,” Bain told Greenberg. “I wanted to go home just to be with my family, but I had a bigger goal. My dad was in my ear telling me, ‘just stay the course, everything happens for a reason.'”

“We have a GoFundMe,” Bain explained. “It’s because of this, the GoFundMe’s blowing up,” he said in reference to his recent game-winning highlight play.

Prior to that historic Duke upset by Stephen F. Austin, the GoFundMe was at just $2,000. According to ESPN, that increased dramatically to over $117,000 by earlier on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the GoFundMe site also said it was the second-most popular page of the day on Wednesday. Ahead of it was a campaign set up for victims of the earthquake in Albania that claimed 30 lives and injured over 1,500 people.

Nathan Bain's home in the Bahamas was basically destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. So was the church his family runs. He just beat Duke at the buzzer. Here's the link to help his family: https://t.co/ZYweIIlokr — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 27, 2019

Without Bain’s layup to dethrone Duke, the GoFundMe may have stayed stagnant. However, when it comes down to it, basketball and a game-winning play gave plenty of people reason to be thankful for Stephen F. Austin and Nathan Bain, showing their generosity by donating to his cause.

Meanwhile, Bain and teammates were helping out others, as they were handing out Thanksgiving meals to the homeless on Wednesday.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Bain said of the effort in East Texas, “We have so much that the school gives us,” Bain said, “it’s only right that we give something back.”