Cornhuskers football schedule 2019: Latest odds favor Nebraska this season

From worst to first? While the Nebraska Cornhuskers were far from the worst team in the Big Ten last season overall, they weren’t amongst the leaders either.

Oddsmakers believe that is quickly going to change. Las Vegas experts are expecting big things out of the Cornhuskers in 2019.

Leaders of the West?

After a disastrous start to 2018, the Huskers finished strong last season by winning four of their final six games. With sophomore sensation Adrian Martinez taking the helm with a year experience under his belt, the Huskers are getting a lot of attention and early love from Vegas.

For a team that finished 4-8 two seasons in a row, Vegas experts believe this is the year the Cornhuskers break through and make a run at the West Division title.

Big Ten title odds revealed! Odds favor OSU or Michigan vs. Nebraska in the 2019 title game. Odds via Bovada pic.twitter.com/MbeWMNqabR — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) August 4, 2019

The Huskers are listed at +1000 to win the Big Ten title this season according to Bovada sportsbook. That puts them only behind Ohio State and Michigan, which both happen to play in the East Division.

So, yes, the Huskers are the favorites to win the West. Even if fans don’t bother to look at Vegas odds, they should for one reason — this means most CFB and gaming experts believe in Nebraska, and that is something to get excited about.

Huskers “favorable” schedule

Most fans like to try to judge the team’s schedule before the season starts. While we never know what will happen week-by-week, it is always just an assumption of how the year will play out. By looking at the Huskers’ schedule, they have it good in 2019! Here’s why.

Neither Michigan or Michigan State is on the horizon. That’s good. The better news? They host Ohio State, Wisconsin, and rival Iowa! The even better news? On paper, this team has a great chance to start 3-1 or 4-0 heading into the Ohio State matchup. No offense to South Alabama, N. Illinois or Illinois, but the toughest challenge in the early going seems to be at Colorado in Week 2.

No matter how good or bad the Buffaloes are expected to be, this game is always a hard-hitting affair.

What do you think Big Red fans? Is this the year the Huskers get back in the national spotlight? The complete 2019 schedule is below.

