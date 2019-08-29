College Football Top 25 Schedule: Week 1 Odds, TV start times as Michigan, Nebraska, Clemson look to start strong

It’s time! Rejoice, pigskin lovers. College football makes its triumphant return to the gridiron this week with a full schedule of games.

All of the football frenzy gets underway this evening (Thursday) as four Top 25 teams will be in action, including the defending champion Clemson Tigers. The preseason No. 1 will take on Georgia Tech.

Wolverines, Huskers, and Tigers, oh my!

To say Clemson will be great in 2019 isn’t going out on a limb now, is it? The defending champs open the season Thursday evening as 37-point favorites against Georgia Tech.

Instead of focusing on the obvious, look at which teams could jump up and be a surprise powerhouse in 2019. How about the Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers?

Yes, Michigan has become relevant once again since Jim Harbaugh took over four seasons ago, however, now in year five, Harbaugh may have his best squad yet.

With three consecutive bowl losses, and falling short against rival Ohio State every year during the Harbaugh era, this season is huge in Ann Arbor.

Another team that could make a top 10 push are the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With Sophomore sensation Adrian Martinez running the offense, this team has the look to make big strides in 2019.

Last season, they finished 4-8, but they played much better than their record indicates. Who knows, in the end, we may see a Michigan vs. Nebraska Big Ten championship this December.

Odds, TV Start times

Grab the popcorn, light the barbeque, and get ready. Starting tonight and all day Saturday, college football is front and center.

Thursday features No. 1 Clemson taking on Georgia Tech, No. 11 Texas A&M facing Texas State and the No. 15 Utah Utes traveling to BYU.

Oh, by the way, the entire night begins with that team in Florida that doesn’t know how to lose! No. 17 UCF will put their back-to-back undefeated regular season streak on the line when they face Florida A&M starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

The only loss UCF suffered in their last 26 games came against LSU in the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl 40-32.

Below is a look at the entire Week 1 schedule, updated Las Vegas odds and TV information.

Thursday, August 29

Florida A&M at No. 17 UCF (-4) — 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson (-37) — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Texas State at No. 11 Texas A&M (-33) — 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

15 Utah (-6) at BYU — 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Friday, August 30

Tulsa at No. 20 Michigan State (-23) — 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

17 Wisconsin (-11) at South Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, August 31

Florida Atlantic at No. 5 Ohio State (-27) — Noon, Fox

Northern Iowa at No. 24 Iowa State — Noon, Fox Sports 1

Eastern Washington at No. 12 Washington (-21) — 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Duke vs. No. 2 Alabama (-32) (in Atlanta) — 3:30 p.m., ABC

Idaho at No. 14 Penn State (-40) — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

25 Northwestern at No. 23 Stanford (-6) — 4 p.m., Fox

22 Syracuse (-19) at Liberty — 6 p.m., ESPN+

16 Auburn (-3.5) vs. No. 13 Oregon — 7:30 p.m., ABC

3 Georgia (-22) at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Miami (Ohio) at No. 19 Iowa (-21) — 7:30 p.m., FS1

Georgia Southern at No. 6 LSU (-27) 7:30 p.m. — ESPNU

Middle Tennessee State at No. 7 Michigan (-34) — 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Louisiana Tech at No. 10 Texas (-20.5) — 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

New Mexico State at No. 21 Washington State (-31.5) — 10 p.m. Pac-12 Network

Sunday, September 1

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Houston at No. 4 Oklahoma (-23) — 7:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, September 2