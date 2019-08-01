College Football Rankings 2019: Clemson No. 1, Michigan No. 7 in first coaches poll

It’s the beginning of August, which means wall-to-wall college football is right around the corner! The long offseason is nearly over as teams are preparing for the season to officially begin on August 24. That being said, the first preseason Amway Coaches Poll has been revealed.

Feels like the first time

The Clemson Tigers will head into the 2019-20 season as the top team in the land. While that won’t surprise many, it may surprise you to know that this is the first time ever that the Tigers will begin a season at No. 1.

The defending national champions received 59 of 65 first-place votes. The other six No. 1 votes all went to second-ranked Alabama. Are the Tigers on the verge of becoming the new dynasty in college football? They sure have the talent to, and it all starts at quarterback.

Sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence is out to prove that last season was no fluke. While the Tigers lost a slew of players on defense to the NFL Draft, the offense should once again be one of the best in the nation this season.

Lawrence put up incredible numbers as a freshman. The 6-6 QB threw for over 3,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 157.6. His ability alone makes Clemson a true threat to win back-to-back titles.

The 2019 coaches poll marks the first time since 2015 that the Alabama Crimson Tide will not be ranked on top. Could this be a good omen for The Tide? Alabama has won five national championships under head coach Nick Saban. Only once were they a preseason No. 1. That was in 2017.

Michigan primed for postseason run

The top five teams in the country are all familiar names. The Georgia Bulldogs will start the season at No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and Ohio State at No. 5.

The Buckeyes will have a new look in 2019. They have a new QB and a new coach. With all the turnover in Ohio, is this the year the Michigan Wolverines finally make the playoffs?

Michigan is solid at QB with Shea Patterson and the run game. They also should be tough on defense once again despite losing several key players. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has landed several three and four-star recruits this offseason and the future looks bright in Ann Arbor.

Here is your first college football Top 25 for 2019:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State Louisiana State Michigan Florida Notre Dame Texas Texas A&M Washington Oregon Penn State Utah Auburn Wisconsin Central Florida Iowa Michigan State Washington State Syracuse Stanford Iowa State Northwestern

As college football fans already know, this doesn’t mean your favorite team won’t come out on top this season.