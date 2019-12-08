College Football Playoff Rankings: Game matchups for Fiesta, Peach Bowl CFP revealed – Who’s No. 1?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It’s finished! The final college football weekend has been completed (outside of the annual Army-Navy classic next Saturday) and the college football playoffs have been set.

Who’s in?

The teams in the 2019-2020 CFP are all well-known and come as no surprise to college fans. The big news that pigskins fanatics have been waiting for on Sunday is the ranking order of the top four teams.

Why? Because the CFP rankings determine which teams will face off in the semi-finals round. The No. 1 seed plays the No. 4 team, while No. 2 meets No. 3.

So here it is. No more arguments or debates (well none that will change the rankings) can be made for why this team got lucky, or why that team doesn’t deserve their ranking.

It all comes down to college football’s version of the final four – and here they are.

LSU No. 1

The LSU Tigers are the No. 1 team in the land and will enter the CFP with that honor. While all four teams are great, it is hard to argue what the Tigers have done this season.

They boast the best offense in the NCAA and it is led by future 2019 Heisman winner quarterback Joe Burrow. LSU plays in arguably the strongest conference in college football in the SEC, and they have victories against the No. 4, No. 9, No. 11, and No. 12 teams in the CFP rankings.

LSU starting at No. 1 is a no-brainer.

At No. 2 are the Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes followed by the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers at No. 3. The Oklahoma Sooners are the fourth and final team in the CFP and will have the honor of facing LSU in the semifinal round.

Now that the CFP standings have been made official, this is how the semifinal round will play out. On December 28, 2019, LSU will face Oklahoma in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, while the Ohio State Buckeyes will meet up against the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.

Times for these games will be revealed later today when the final official Top 25 standings for the regular season are released.