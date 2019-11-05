College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Which four schools made the cut?

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings has been revealed. There wasn’t too much drama when ESPN announced the first four teams that would make up the CFP to this point, however, you can be sure that these standings won’t stay this way for long.

With LSU and Alabama squaring off this weekend, and Penn State meeting Ohio State later this month, something has to give.

The CFP top four

Without further ado, here are your top four teams.

1. Ohio State (8-0): The No. 1 team in the land is Ohio State. Yes, the Buckeyes are good, but many fans felt that LSU or Alabama would hold the top spot. Ohio State has wins against AP-ranked Cincinnati and Wisconsin, and against Big Ten rival Indiana, which is 7-2 this season.

2. LSU (8-0): They can make their claim by doing something hard to do during the Nick Saban era — beat Alabama in Alabama!

3. Alabama (8-0): The initial CFP Rankings might mean nothing to coach Saban. All he wants to do is be in them, no matter what the number is next to his squad.

4. Penn State (8-0): Penn State ahead of Clemson and Georgia? Kind of a shocker here. They are still thankful they escaped a huge Michigan comeback in Happy Valley.

First two out

5. Clemson (9-0): Dabo Swinney is smiling right now. A No. 5 seed will let him play out his “us vs the world” card to perfection!

6. Georgia (7-1): This team is tough. If they get in, watch out!

When are the CFP semifinals, championship dates?

So, when will all the hard-hitting action for the CFP take place? The CFP semifinals are set for December 28.

One semifinal will take place at the Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The other semifinal will be held at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The CFP national championship will feature the two winners of the semifinal games mentioned above. On January 13, 2020, the college football champion will be crowned in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.