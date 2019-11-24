College Football Coaches Poll Week 14: Michigan Wolverines rise, Oregon Ducks tumble

Week 14 of the college football coaches poll has been revealed. While 23 of the 25 ranked teams were victorious over the weekend, two teams, including No. 6 Oregon, tasted defeat.

Wolverines keep rolling

The Michigan Wolverines are playing their best football at the perfect time of the season — the end! Saturday’s road win against a solid Indiana team is a great sign that this Michigan team looks like it has completely turned the corner.

Over the last month, Michigan is scoring 38 points-plus per game, and with Ohio State headed to Ann Arbor next Saturday, the Wolverines are peaking at the right time.

While a win against Ohio State won’t result in a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, a true Maize-and-Blue fan knows that it would be a perfect way to cap off the season.

Michigan ranked No. 15 two weeks ago and moved up to No. 12 last week. They moved up one more spot to No. 11 in the latest poll, and a win next weekend vs. Ohio State would most likely move them up several spots heading into bowl season.

The series between the Wolverines and Buckeyes have been very one-sided of late with Ohio State winning 14 of the last 15 matchups.

Ducks stumble

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels had his coming out party on a national stage Saturday night as the Sun Devils pulled off the biggest upset of the day by defeating the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks 31-28.

The true Freshman completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the huge win. The Ducks put up a furious rally in the 4th quarter, but Arizona State’s defense intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Ducks could still be bound for a BCS New Year’s Day Six bowl game, but their shot at a possible playoff berth is now out of reach.

Next weekend is huge for rivalries and could cause a big shakeup in the standings.

As mentioned, Michigan will host Ohio State in Ann Arbor, but several other key matchups will occur in the SEC. Georgia plays at Georgia Tech, Alabama will face Auburn and LSU will take on Texas A&M. It is going to be a great weekend for college fans!

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Texas A&M, SMU, and San Diego State all fell out of the Top 25 this week.