College Football Coaches Poll Week 13: Movers and shakers include Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota, Florida

The Michigan Wolverines dominating performance against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday has them climbing in the latest NCAA Coaches Poll.

Michigan moves up

Right now, it is hard to argue that the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes are the hottest teams in the Big Ten – which makes that final home game on the schedule in late November all that more intriguing.

After winning their third straight game by 30 points or more, Michigan has jumped up two spots in the latest poll from No. 14 to No. 12.

With a trip to Indiana and the final game of the regular season schedule against Ohio State, the Wolverines could easily finish in the Top 5 if they win out.

Considering that Ohio State and Penn State meet next Saturday, obviously, the loser of that game will drop a spot or two.

Right now, this Michigan squad isn’t looking at the standings, they just want to finish the season on a 5-game winning streak.

Movers and shakers

There were many movers and shakers in the latest Top 25 poll. Minnesota from No. 7 to No. 11 after suffering their first loss of the season at Iowa.

Baylor dropped from No. 10 to No. 13 after blowing a 21-point lead against Oklahoma. The win for the Sooners helped them rise up from No. 8 to No. 7.

As for the No. 1 spot, that still firmly belongs to LSU.

The Tigers received 55 first-place votes this week. Other teams receiving votes were Ohio State with 6 and Clemson with 4.

Alabama remained at No. 5 after they drilled Mississippi State on Saturday, however, the big news was the injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip on Saturday and was officially ruled out for the season by Alabama last night.

If the Tide are to make another postseason run it will be done with a backup QB, most likely Mac Jones.

Here is the new Top 25 for Week 13.