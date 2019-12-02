College basketball Top 25: Michigan debuts at No. 5, Dayton, Florida State also enter rankings

The Michigan Wolverines did something very unique this week, and they haven’t even played a game yet.

The 7-0 Wolverines were unranked before the season began, but after an incredible start that featured wins over Iowa State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga, new head coach Juwan Howard has his team turning heads.

Michigan went from unranked last week to the No. 5 team in the country this week.

Forgotten Wolverines

Despite head coach John Beilein deciding to bolt to the NBA unexpectedly, Michigan fans knew they would once again have a solid team this season.

Maybe the pollsters did Michigan a favor by not ranking the Wolverines before the season began? Michigan has been one of the best teams in the country for the past five seasons and been a solid squad over the last decade.

Yet there they were when the season began — on the outside looking in at the best teams in the land.

Beilein was a fan favorite in Ann Arbor. He put Michigan basketball back on the map during his tenure, finishing with a 278–150 record in 12 seasons as head coach.

Beilein’s resume also included two trips to the national title game, two Big Ten titles and two Big Ten Tournament championships.

Now new coach – and former Fab 5-star Juwan Howard — is hoping he can keep the Wolverines as a top NCAA contender. So far, so good!

Movers and shakers

While the Michigan Wolverines made the biggest splash this week, many teams shifted gears as well.

Similar to Michigan, the Dayton Flyers and Florida State Seminoles both went from unranked to ranking among the top teams in the land.

The Flyers landed at No. 17 this week while the Seminoles are now the new No. 19 team in the country. Exiting the Top 25 were Florida, Texas Tech, Utah State, VCU, and Xavier.

