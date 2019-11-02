Can Michigan make the college football playoffs, New Year’s Six 2020 bowl game?

Can the Michigan Wolverines make the college football playoffs? Sure they can, but they need a lot to go their way in order to make this happen. As in, A LOT!

Now before you say it is not possible, it actually is — and here is how.

Finish 5-0

Michigan knows to even be considered for a postseason berth, playoffs, or the New Year’s Six, they need to win out, period. On the heels of a huge victory over Notre Dame, Michigan needs to win their final four games, which would mean finishing the season on a five-game winning streak.

After crushing the No. 8 ranked Irish last Saturday, the Wolverines jumped from No. 19 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The team ahead of the Wolverines at No. 13 is the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Next weekend, Minnesota faces No. 5 Penn State. Step one toward jumping up into the top 10 is a game like this.

No matter who wins the Penn State-Minnesota game, as long as Michigan continues winning, it will help their cause. However, the Wolverines would love to see Minnesota win if they are hoping to get a shot at the CFP.

A little help from their friends

A Golden Gophers victory over Penn State would help Michigan inch toward the top of the Big Ten East standings —and with that final game versus Ohio State looming, it could determine which teams head to the Big Ten championship game in December.

Currently, Michigan is fourth in the conference standings behind Ohio State, Penn State, and Indiana.

The good news? They face Indiana and Ohio State in November. The bad news is that with that tough loss to Penn State two weeks ago, Michigan needs Penn State to slip up more than once in November and Ohio State at least once before they meet in Ann Arbor on November 30.

Sure, it is a long shot, but as we have seen with Wisconsin losing to Illinois as a 28-point favorite in October, and Michigan State losing a home game to Arizona State as a 14-point favorite, that anything can happen.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Michigan will need help from other teams if they hope to earn a long-awaited postseason trip, but making it to a New Year’s Six bowl game is not out of the question if the Wolverines win out.