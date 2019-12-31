Bryce Gowdy dead: Georgia Tech WR dies after being struck by freight train in Florida

Tragedy has struck, as Georgia Tech wide receiver recruit Bryce Gowdy died on Monday morning. The incoming freshman was just 17-years-old and had recently tweeted about his excitement over going to play football for the Yellow Jackets.

Broward Sherrif’s Office, GA Tech release statements on Gowdy’s death

According to a report from ESPN, the Broward Sheriff’s Office indicated that Gowdy was struck by a freight train on Monday morning while in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida. He received emergency treatment, but Gowdy died while at the Broward Health North Hospital.

Following the tragic news, Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera tweeted a statement. In his tweet caption, he said, “Truly heartbreaking. Sending our love to Bryce’s family on behalf of all of us at @GeorgiaTech.”

A statement from Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins is also part of his tweet. They called Bryce “an outstanding young man with a bright future.”

As of this report, Gowdy’s death was still being investigated. Per ESPN’s report, BSO homicide detectives were investigating the situation. Gowdy’s manner and cause of death will be released by Broward County’s medical examiner’s office.

Gowdy was part of a promising class of recruits

The 17-year-old was set to begin classes at Georgia Tech on January 6. Just this month, Gowdy officially signed with the Yellow Jackets as a four-star recruit from Deerfield Beach. Georgia Tech had the No. 25 ranked class of incoming recruits with Gowdy amongst the top-rated players they signed.

The Yellow Jackets promoted the 6-foot-3, 210-pound freshman on their Instagram page along with other new stars joining the team.

Gowdy, who had the nickname “Simba” was active on his Twitter account, showing love for the game of football. Just a day prior to his death, he tweeted out being excited to get to Atlanta to join Georgia Tech.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

Plenty of individuals are now expressing thoughts and prayers towards Bryce Gowdy’s friends and family. Gowdy’s high school team tweeted “Heartbroken” while Incoming quarterback Jeff Sims tweeted out, “love you brother. We got do it for you 100 #BallFor7.”