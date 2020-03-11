Big Ten Tournament 2020: Which teams play in tonight’s first-round matchups? Odds, schedule and how to watch live

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament will tip-off tonight from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

There may be just two games on the schedule, but that won’t damper the hype as one of the matchups this evening will feature the hometown Indiana Hoosiers.

Low seeds Minnesota, Indiana poise danger

When you play on day one of the Big Ten Conference Tournament or any college basketball tourney for that matter, it is because you are one of the lowest seeds in the conference.

When it comes to Minnesota and Indiana, don’t let that seed number fool you. Yes, their odds to win the Big Ten Tournament are long, but these two squads are much better then their record indicates.

When you finish the regular season with 19 wins and still are the No. 11 seed you know you play in a tough conference.

The Big Ten boasts some of the best teams in the country in Michigan State, Maryland, and Wisconsin, however lower seeds like Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, and Minnesota are also very talented and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Tonight, Indiana and Minnesota will look to live another day as they both try to take the first step towards winning the Big Ten Tournament to earn the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament next week.

Even if they don’t win the tourney, a good showing could qualify them for an NCAA bid if the committee likes what they see.

With 19 wins already, Indiana has the best chance of the four teams playing tonight to earn an at large bid.

Schedule, odds for Round 1

The first game in the Big Ten Tournament will feature Minnesota taking on Northwestern.

If the Wildcats have any chance to pull off the upset, they will need to slow down Daniel Oturu.

Oturu leads the Golden Gophers in scoring (20 PPG) and rebounding (11 RPG) and has been the go-to guy down the stretch for Minnesota.

Marcus Carr (15.5 PPG) and Gabe Kalscheur (11.8 PPG) are also a combo that will be tough for Northwestern to deal with.

The Wildcats come into the tourney with a 3-17 mark in conference play and an 8-22 overall record on the year.

The nightcap will see host Indiana take on Nebraska.

The Hoosiers should win this game going away.

Unfortunately, like the Northwestern Wildcats, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a horrible season. The Huskers are 0-12 on the road this season and 2-12 in conference play.

Indiana opened as a 12-point favorite in this contest, and they are now up to -14. This one could get ugly.

Here is all you need to know about tonight’s Big Ten Tournament action!

Game 1

Who: Northwestern vs Minnesota

When: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: BTN+ (FOX Sports)

Odds: Indiana -8

Game 2

