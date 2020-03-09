Big Ten Tournament 2020: Printable bracket, schedule, TV start times and odds to win championship

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament schedule is ready to go! This week, college basketball will give fans a preview of what is to come.
Before the March Madness Tournament arrives, conference tourneys across the US will take center stage. This is the best time of year if you love college basketball!
Big Ten Tournament 2020
The Big Ten Tournament will see all 14 teams battle it out for league supremacy.
While we already know that teams like Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, and Wisconsin are pretty much guaranteed a spot in the Big Dance, many of these teams are playing for their postseason lives.
The winner of the Big Ten Tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. However, a good showing for some of the lower seeds could help them earn an at large selection.
Teams that fail to make it to the March Madness Tournament also could get selected to the NIT Tournament.
Last season, the top-seeded Michigan State Spartans beat the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines by the final of 65-60 in the title game.
The win gave the Spartans their sixth Big Ten Tournament championship. This year, Michigan State looks to claim No. 7.
Big Ten Tournament odds
The Spartans are the favorites to once again take home the Big Ten Tournament title.
MSU, along with Wisconsin and Maryland, battled all season long for the top spot in the Big Ten. Now they can go head to head in this winner take all 5-day hoops extravaganza!
Below is a look at the odds to win the Big Ten Tournament title, along with the complete schedule, printable bracket and start times for each game.
The B1G tourney field is set. pic.twitter.com/pV0b4p0nxl
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2020
Wednesday through Friday’s games will air on the Big Ten Network. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast on CBS.
- Michigan State Spartans +140
- Wisconsin Badgers +200
- Maryland Terrapins +200
- Iowa Hawkeyes +350
- Illinois Fighting Illini +400
- Penn State Nittany Lions +500
- Ohio State Buckeyes +600
- Michigan Wolverines +700
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights +800
- Indiana Hoosiers +900
- Purdue Boilermakers +1000
- Minnesota Golden Gophers +1500
- Nebraska Cornhuskers +1800
- Northwestern Wildcats +2000
Wednesday, March 11
- Game 1: No. 12 seed Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
- Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon.
- Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State or Penn State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 6: No. 6 Penn State or Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 13
- Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 winner, noon
- Game 8: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., CBS
- Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Sunday, March 15
- Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS
