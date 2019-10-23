Big Ten Schedule Week 9: Odds, TV start times as Huskers, Wolverines, Badgers face must wins

Week 9 of the Big Ten football schedule is once again a must-win scenario for several teams if they hope to have any shot at playing in the Big Ten championship game this December.

Huskers, Wolverines, Badgers all need bounce-back wins

The good news for the Nebraska Corn Huskers is that if they can win their final five games of the season, they very well could be playing for the Big Ten title. The same can be said for the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers as well.

The bad news is that if any of these three aforementioned squads lose this weekend, they still would have a shot at capturing a division crown, but they would also need serious help from other teams along the way.

The battle for the Big Ten West title is going to be an interesting one.

The Huskers, 2-2 in conference play, are just two games behind first-place Minnesota and one behind Wisconsin. With the way the schedule falls in the final five weeks of the season, anyone can still catch Minnesota and win the West.

The Golden Gophers are playing great football, however, they have a daunting task ahead of them.

Minnesota is a perfect 7-0, but with Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State ahead of them, they will have a tough time keeping that unblemished record.

The Huskers host the Badgers on November 16. The winner of that game still has a great chance of winning the West.

Week 9 schedule, TV info, odds

The Week 9 schedule is chock-full of huge games. From high noon until midnight, the action will be non-stop!

Ohio State and Wisconsin will get the day started with a Noon kick-off from Columbus. While fans in the East will be pulling for a Wisconsin upset, teams like Nebraska and Minnesota are hoping Ohio State takes care of business so they can take aim at the East title.

Other big games include Indiana vs. Nebraska, #6 Penn State vs. Michigan State, and #8 Notre Dame vs. #19 Michigan.

Here is a look at the complete schedule along with the TV start times and current Las Vegas odds.